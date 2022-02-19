Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 92.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 416.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Featured Articles

