Shifra Kolsky Sells 800 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE DFS opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average is $121.65.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.11.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.