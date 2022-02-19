Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Brightcove by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Brightcove by 56,641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $306.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

