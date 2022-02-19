28,890 Shares in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 182,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $12.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

