Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 25,987 Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPVU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPVU opened at $44.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $47.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52.

