Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Up 34.8% in January

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $166.30 on Friday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.78.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

