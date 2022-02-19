Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Sells $128,648.88 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 324 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $22,349.52.

On Thursday, November 18th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $299,069.58.

NYSE NEWR opened at $64.98 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 152.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,552,000 after purchasing an additional 309,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,336.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 302,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.78.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

