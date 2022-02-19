UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UMH Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,196 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

