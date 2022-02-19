William G. Byers Sells 2,000 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FVCB opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $285.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 239,922 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.