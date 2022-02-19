William G. Byers Sells 2,000 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
FVCB opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $285.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
