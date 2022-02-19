Insider Buying: Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX:FCT) Insider Acquires A$48,750.00 in Stock

Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX:FCT) insider Ray Kiley acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$48,750.00 ($34,821.43).
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.
