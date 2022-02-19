Insider Buying: Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX:FCT) Insider Acquires A$48,750.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited (ASX:FCT) insider Ray Kiley acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$48,750.00 ($34,821.43).

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

About Firstwave Cloud Technology

Firstwave Cloud Technology Limited engages in the development and sale of Internet security software in Australia and internationally. It offers remote worker cyber security, a suite of enterprise grade cyber security protection; FirstCloud email security for email security for businesses; FirstCloud web security for eliminating online threats on websites; FirstCloud firewall security, an enterprise-grade next-generation firewall solution; and FirstCloud endpoint security, a cloud-delivered enterprise-grade endpoint security service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Firstwave Cloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstwave Cloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.