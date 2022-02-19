Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $101.10. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.