Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €135.94 ($154.47).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €47.07 ($53.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.12. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.