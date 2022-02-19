Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of Leoni in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leoni has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €10.14 ($11.52).

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of LEO stock opened at €10.53 ($11.97) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leoni has a one year low of €8.19 ($9.31) and a one year high of €18.50 ($21.02). The firm has a market cap of $344.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.