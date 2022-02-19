Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,250 ($84.57) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.