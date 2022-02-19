Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,250 ($84.57) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.