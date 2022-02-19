Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €206.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($234.09) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.17 ($187.69).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU opened at €144.84 ($164.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €160.91 and its 200-day moving average is €154.14. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.