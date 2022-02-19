Canaccord Genuity Group Trims SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price to $266.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $345.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.30.

Shares of SEDG opened at $257.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,212,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

