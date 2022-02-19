Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.88.
Several research firms have issued reports on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
KOD opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $137.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.