Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

KOD opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $137.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,745,423. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

