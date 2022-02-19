ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOCY. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ITOCHU by 118.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ITOCHU by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

ITOCHU stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.44.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

