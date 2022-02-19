Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 844,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 1,040,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.2 days.

Newcrest Mining stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

