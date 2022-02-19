Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Drops By 19.6%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,896,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 6,089,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,531,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of LKNCY stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.