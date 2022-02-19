Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Drops By 19.6%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,896,600 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 6,089,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,531,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of LKNCY stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

