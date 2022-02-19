Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $346,000 Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 696.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 48,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.