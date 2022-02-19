Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,949 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Shares of TER stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average of $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

