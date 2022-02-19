Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.82.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

