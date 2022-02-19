Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get Aravive alerts:

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $2.15 on Friday. Aravive has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Aravive by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.