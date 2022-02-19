Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “
NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $2.15 on Friday. Aravive has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.75.
Aravive Company Profile
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aravive (ARAV)
