Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Get Canon alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Canon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Canon has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Canon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Canon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canon by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Canon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Canon by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canon (CAJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.