Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

DLTH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Duluth alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.63 on Friday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Duluth by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.