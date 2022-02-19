Axa S.A. Trims Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 85,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

