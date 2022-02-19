Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 14.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMVT opened at $5.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

