Axa S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,000 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

JKS stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

