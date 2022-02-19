Axa S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLYA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $291,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 199,347 shares valued at $1,558,051. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

