Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,505,386 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,284,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,175,000 after buying an additional 69,449 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $3,417,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,060.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

