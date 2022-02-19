Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $168,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,529 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in UBS Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NYSE UBS opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

