Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310,830 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.79% of First Hawaiian worth $67,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after buying an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after buying an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after buying an additional 1,043,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after buying an additional 2,002,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after buying an additional 54,304 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

