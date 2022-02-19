Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $68.62 Million Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,823 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.86% of Zumiez worth $68,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zumiez by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Zumiez by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 15.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.98 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

