Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Get Exelixis alerts:

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,736 shares of company stock worth $2,200,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,730,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,120,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 139,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,995,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after acquiring an additional 563,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.