Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $159,563,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 37.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,513 shares of company stock worth $83,961,601. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.89 and a 200 day moving average of $299.81. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

