United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of United Therapeutics worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after buying an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,106,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $617,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,494 shares of company stock worth $10,900,244. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $196.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $155.71 and a one year high of $218.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

