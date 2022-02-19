IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Needham & Company LLC

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $128.70 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

