BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells $92,500.00 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

