United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

