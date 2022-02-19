Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Hologic posted earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.12. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

