Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 520,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,385 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 77.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 175,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 76,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 139,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

