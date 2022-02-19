Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,456,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,804,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after buying an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 144,233 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

