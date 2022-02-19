Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 256.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.87.

NYSE:PNW opened at $68.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.40. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.