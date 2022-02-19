Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of W. R. Berkley worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,704,000 after purchasing an additional 203,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,708,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,498,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

NYSE WRB opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

