Russell Scott Klein Sells 2,500 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00.

Shares of BIGC opened at $25.32 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BigCommerce by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BigCommerce by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BigCommerce by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 351,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.