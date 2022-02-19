Zacks: Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.18. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ExlService by 1,550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,335,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average of $127.13. ExlService has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.