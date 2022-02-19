San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

NYSE SJT opened at $6.66 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0857 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJT. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $340,000.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.