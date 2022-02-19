WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $170.00 at Loop Capital

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.
NYSE WCC opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.61.
In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
