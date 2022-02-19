WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $170.00 at Loop Capital

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.

NYSE WCC opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.61.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

