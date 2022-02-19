Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of EVERTEC worth $70,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

